Alexis Morris Graduates From LSU

BATON ROUGE – Alexis Morris, LSU’s starting point guard from the 2023 national championship season, will graduate from LSU on Friday with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Morris started for two season at LSU as she helped propel the Tigers into national relevance through her electric play on the court. She averaged 15.2 points and 3.5 assists during her two seasons in Baton Rouge, winning a total of 60 games and a national championship.

Morris transferred to LSU from Texas A&M to team back up with Coach Kim Mulkey who she played for as a freshman at Baylor. Her well-documented journey saw her earn Big 12 All-Freshman team honors at Baylor before being dismissed from the team. She then had stops along the way at Rutgers and Texas A&M before landing back with Coach Mulkey at LSU. In her first season at LSU, Morris scored 15.0 points per game and electrified the LSU offense. The Tigers went 26-6 that year, hosting NCAA Tournament games in the PMAC before falling to Ohio State in the second round.

Taking over as the starting point guard for her final season of college basketball, Morris was key in LSU scoring 82.3 points per game to rank No. 5 in the country. She averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, both career bests. In LSU’s home victory against Tennessee she went for a career-high 31 points. During that game Morris became the first LSU player ever to record at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a game.

Following LSU’s senior night victory of Mississippi State in which Morris scored 23 points, the Beaumont, Texas native claimed that she wanted her real senior night to take place in Dallas, the location of the 2023 Final Four.

Throughout the NCAA Tournament, Morris stepped her game up to average 16.8 points and 3.8 assists in six games. Her defense was also key in allowing her and the Tigers to stay alive to reach Dallas as she amassed 12 steals through March Madness. In LSU’s final three games of the season, she averaged 23 points per game. After reaching the Final Four, LSU’s hopes of staying alive looked thin as the Tigers trailed Virginia Tech by nine going into the final quarter. Morris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter (to finish with 27) to help the Tigers overcome their deficit and advance to the national championship against Iowa. Defensively Morris helped limit the effectiveness of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the national player of the year, and offensively finished with 21 points and 9 assists to allow LSU to set a NCAA Championship game record with 102 total points as the Tigers claimed their first national championship.

Following all of her stops throughout college, Morris scored a total of 1,421 during her NCAA career.

Morris went on to be drafted by the Connecticut Sun No. 22 overall in the second round of the WNBA Draft.