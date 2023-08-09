2023 Football Preseason Watch Lists

The Doak Walker Award | Honors the Top Running Back in College Football Josh Williams and Noah Cain are on the preseason watch list pic.twitter.com/aA0jETyWbG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 9, 2023

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior running backs Noah Cain and Josh Williams have been listed as preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award, the SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate running back.

Williams, who is also a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy, led all LSU running backs in rushing yards a year ago with 532 yards and six touchdowns on 97 carries. He had 100-yard rushing games in wins over Florida and Arkansas.

Cain, a transfer from Penn State, rushed for 409 yards and 10 TDs last year in what was his first season with the Tigers. Cain scored three TDs in the win over UAB and capped his first season at LSU with a pair of touchdowns in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

Cain and Williams are both playing their senior seasons as college graduates. Cain graduated from Penn State with a degree in communications, while Williams earned his LSU degree in marketing.