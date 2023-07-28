The Powerhouse, Episode 6: Power Restored | LSU GOLD

Episode 6 of The Powerhouse, our season-long follow docuseries on LSU Baseball, is live now on LSU.gold.

LSU Baseball’s championship journey, two years in the making under head coach Jay Johnson, brings them to Omaha and the Greatest Show on Dirt: the College World Series. There, scores are settled, setbacks are overcome, and legends are made, as a magical run culminates in the program’s seventh national title.