Baseball

The Powerhouse, Episode 6: Power Restored | LSU GOLD

The finale of Season 1 of The Powerhouse, recapping LSU Baseball's magical run to the program's seventh national title, is live now on LSU GOLD

Episode 6 of The Powerhouse, our season-long follow docuseries on LSU Baseball, is live now on LSU.gold. 

LSU Baseball’s championship journey, two years in the making under head coach Jay Johnson, brings them to Omaha and the Greatest Show on Dirt: the College World Series. There, scores are settled, setbacks are overcome, and legends are made, as a magical run culminates in the program’s seventh national title.

 

The Powerhouse, Season One

Episode 1: Road to the Top Episode 2: Whatever It Takes Episode 3: Star Power Episode 4: Line It Up Episode 5: Alex Box Magic Episode 6: Power Restored

