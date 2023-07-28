Ingrid Lindblad Takes One Shot Lead To Final European Amateur Round

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad will take a one-shot lead to the final round Saturday of the European Ladies Amateur Championship in Sweden as she looks for a second title in three years.

The Swedish golfer, posted a 1-under par round of 70 on Friday to stand at 5-under par 208, one shot clear of three golfers on the Tegelberga Golf Club layout.

Lindblad won the event previously in 2021 which carries an automatic berth into next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, just outside of London.

All four LSU entrants made the cut with Carla Tejedo still in the running at T10 after three rounds in even par 213. Tejedo has posted rounds of 69-72-74.

Edit Hertzman finished the third round with a 1-over 72 to stand at 7-over 218 after 54 holes, good for a tie for 28th place. Aine Donegan is T41 at +7 220 after a 2-over par round of 73.

A total of 62 golfers made the cut for Saturday’s fourth and final round at 10-over 223.

According to the European Golf Association roundup: “Scores went low as winds went down for the first time of the week on Friday in Sweden. Round 3 of the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship produced several brilliant performances, which resulted in a new leader and even tighter gaps on the leaderboard.

“It was a tale of several days for Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad. The world’s number one amateur player quickly reclaimed the lead, with three birdies on her first seven holes. But struggles then showed up, with a double bogey on the 9th, and two bogeys on the back-nine. She kept her composure nonetheless, sinking an ultimate birdie on the 18th green.”