JuVaughn Harrison Wins High Jump Title at USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU alum JuVaughn Harrison took home gold on the final day of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championship to close out the four days of action in Eugene.

After starting his weekend off with a bronze-medal finish in long jump, Harrison found himself taking another trip to the podium a day later. He cleared heights of 2.16 meters (7′ 1″), 2.21m (7′ 3″), and 2.26m (7′ 5″) before retiring.

Although JuVaughn retired after only taking three jumps the whole day, he was still able to secure gold after Shelby McEwen failed to clear the next height of 2.29m (7’ 6”) after falling behind in the previous height, needing two attempts to clear it (2.26m). Harrison’s goal was just to get a podium finish and secure his second ticket to Budapest, the gold medal was just icing on the cake.

Sha’Carri Richardson found herself on the podium once again on Sunday, taking silver in the women’s 200-meter final. Leading up to the final, Richardson took another jog to secure a heat win with a time of 22.18 seconds (-0.2 m/s).

Later on in the night, Richardson got out fast in the final, leading through the first 130 meters before easing up and allowing Gabby Thomas to win gold. The Dallas, Texas, native finished with a new legal personal-best time of 21.94 (-0.4 m/s) to close out her weekend.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Eric Edwards Jr. was able to secure his highest finish at nationals yet. Edwards Jr. started the day with a time of 13.25 (+0.5 m/s) in the semifinals before following it up with a time of 13.26 (-0.2 m/s) with a fourth-place finish in the final, just .03 seconds out of third place.

The women’s 400-meter hurdles duo of Shani’a Bellamy and Cassandra Tate were able to finish the weekend in fourth and fifth in the US. Bellamy fell behind at the start, riding in seventh place 100 meters in, but she finished in fourth with a time of 55.65 seconds. Tate finished right behind her with a time of 56.09 seconds.

Sophomore Michaela Rose took sixth in the women’s 800 meter, just a year after missing out on the NCAA 800 final. Rose led the first 500 meters before falling behind. The Virginia native finished with a time of 2:01.47, just behind Tiger alum Charlene Lipsey in fifth with a time of 2:01.22.

2023 USATF OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALISTS

JuVaughn Harrison – Men’s High Jump – Gold

Sha’Carri Richardson – Women’s 100 meter – Gold

Sha’Carri Richardson – Women’s 200 Meter – Silver

Vernon Norwood – Men’s 400 Meter – Silver

JuVaughn Harrison – Men’s Long Jump – Bronze

