Women's Golf

LSU's Donegan Makes Cut And Is Near Top 10 After Two Rounds At US Women's Open

Amateur Aine Donegan plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Friday. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

BATON ROUGE – LSU rising junior Aine Donegan, on a day when the number of under par scores dropped drastically at Pebble Beach Golf Links, easily made the cut Friday to play the weekend at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Donegan, who again had success finding the fairways hitting 11-of-14 on Friday, came home in 4-over 76 to finish 36 holes at 1-over 145 (69-76) and will be one of four amateurs to make the cut.

As of 9 p.m. CT, Donegan was in a tie for 12th place in the tournament, eight shots out of the lead. She was tied with Amari Avery for low amateur, but Avery still had four holes to play. Only seven golfers were under par for 36 holes.

Through two rounds, Donegan has hit 23-of-28 fairways through two rounds, but will be looking to improve on her greens in regulation stat, hitting just 8-of-18 on Friday. Donegan late in the second round was third in the field in putting, averaging 1.6 putts per hole through 36 holes. Donegan is T9 in birdies with nine through two days.

The third round will be televised on NBC Sports starting at 2 p.m. CT.

