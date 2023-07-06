Sha’Carri Richardson Clocks World-Leading Time on Day One of USA Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Tiger Alum, Sha’Carri Richardson, continued her fantastic season on day one of the USATF Outdoor Championships, clocking a new world-lead in the first round of the women’s 100 meter.

Richardson got out fast to kickoff her weekend, running a world-leading time of 10.71 seconds (+0.1 m/s) with almost no wind. This time shaved .01 off of her previous best of 10.72, and .04 off of her season best of 10.76. She will be running in the 100m semifinals at 9:14 p.m. CT on Friday, and will be looking to qualify and run again in the final at 10:45 p.m.

Also qualifying in the women’s 100m was the 60-meter queen, Aleia Hobbs. Hobbs clocked a time of 11.11 seconds (-1.2 m/s), and was the fastest out of the blocks in the first round with a 10-meter time of 2.09 seconds. Hobbs will race in heat one of the USA semifinals alongside Richardson.

The women’s 800-meter duo of Michaela Rose and Charlene Lipsey saw both Tigers make their way to the semifinals. Lipsey won her first-round heat with a time of 2:00.10. She ran a relatively slow-paced race, clocking a time of 1:00.08 in the first 400 meters. Rose led the first 600 meters and slowly hit the breaks as she cruised to a qualifying time of 2:00.79 in her heat. Both Tigers will race in heat two of the semifinals at 9:59 p.m. on Friday.

Rebekah Wales took fourth in the women’s javelin throw with a toss of 54.06 meters (177’ 4”) on her sixth and final attempt of the day. Her throw was a season best and gave Wales her best finish at the USA Trials, moving up four spots from her eighth-place finish last season.

Additional USA Outdoor Semifinal Qualifiers

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100m – 10.20.

Terrance Laird – 100m – 10.07

Noah Williams – 400m – 45.85

Vernon Norwood – 400m – 45.06

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.