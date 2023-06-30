Two Cross Country Members Named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU cross country’s Tyler Stevens and Svenya Stoyanoff were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the conference on Friday morning.

A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar after the conclusion of the student-athletes first full academic year.

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at their institution to receive this award.

