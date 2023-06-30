Track & Field Tallies 12 on the 2022-23 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field has 12 members named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the conference on Friday morning.
A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar after the conclusion of the student-athletes first full academic year.
A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at their institution to receive this award.
2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Men’s Track & Field
Kameron Aime, Men’s Track & Field, Management
Beau Domingue, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management
Jaden James, Men’s Track & Field, Electrical Engineering
Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering
Mats Swanson, Men’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering
2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Women’s Track & Field
Shani’a Bellamy, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting
Maddie-Kate Gardiner, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel Design & Marketing
Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Tana Monk, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Aly Jo Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
