Track & Field Tallies 12 on the 2022-23 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field has 12 members named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the conference on Friday morning.

A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar after the conclusion of the student-athletes first full academic year.

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at their institution to receive this award.

2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Men’s Track & Field

Kameron Aime, Men’s Track & Field, Management

Beau Domingue, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management

Jaden James, Men’s Track & Field, Electrical Engineering

Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Mats Swanson, Men’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering

2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Women’s Track & Field

Shani’a Bellamy, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting

Maddie-Kate Gardiner, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel Design & Marketing

Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Tana Monk, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Aly Jo Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

