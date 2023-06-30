Three LSU Soccer Freshmen Named To First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer freshmen Laney Gonzales, Kelsey Major and Bailey Herfurth were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the conference on Friday morning.

A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A native of Magnolia, Texas, Gonzales completed her first year as a mass communications major and earned a GPA of 3.181. She appeared in 15 matches in her first season with the Tigers in 2023.

Herfurth majors in kinesiology and earned a GPA of 3.765 in her first year. The goalkeeper from Northport, New York, will look to earn her first start in 2023.

Major suffered an injury prior to the 2022 season and did not compete for the Tigers, but will make her return in 2023. The Louisiana native majors in chemical engineering and finished her first year with a GPA of 3.661.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar after the conclusion of the student-athletes first full academic year.

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at their institution to receive this award.

