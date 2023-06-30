Three LSU Gymnasts Named To First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Three gymnasts earned their spot on the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the league on Friday morning.

Freshmen Ashley Cowan, Bryce Wilson and Annie Beard were all members of this year’s first-year honor roll to notch their first academic award of their career.

A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022‐23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Cowan majors in kinesiology and earned a GPA of 4.19 in her first year as a Tiger. She competed on bars in six competitions for LSU in 2023 and made her NCAA Championships debut at the semifinals in Fort Worth.

Wilson earned a 3.23 GPA as she completed her freshman year as a kinesiology major. The Louisiana native appeared on vault and beam for the Tigers this year and earned All-SEC honors on vault at the SEC Championships in March.

Beard is also majoring in kinesiology and earned a 3.30 GPA in her first year. The freshman suffered an injury prior to the season and did not compete for the Tigers in 2023.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022‐23 academic calendar after the conclusion of the student-athletes first full academic year.

In order to receive this award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at their institution.

