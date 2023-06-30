LSU Gold
Men's Golf

Men's Golf Lands Three on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll 

Birmingham, Ala. – LSU Men’s Golf lands three golfers on the 2022-23 First-Year Academic Honor Roll, announced on Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

 

First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms). The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on the grade from the 2022-23 academic calendar.

 

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

 

Each student-athlete must have maintained a 3.00 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least 3.00. If a Summer semester is taken it is included in the calculation to determine eligibility. Those eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award, and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team fortwo seasons. A student-athlete must have completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial credit and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

 

2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll – Men’s Golf 

Student-Athlete, Major

 

Luke Haskew, Accounting

Leo Johansson, Business

Holden Webb, Business

