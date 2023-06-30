LSU Soccer Takes Home Multiple State Honors By LSWA

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Sian Hudson and midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir earned top honors in the All-Louisiana Collegiate Soccer Team announced on Friday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).

Head Coach Sian Hudson was tabbed the LSWA Coach of the Year while Hermannsdottir was named the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.



In only her third season leading the Tigers, Hudson coached LSU to the program’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, where the squad recorded their first postseason win of Hudson’s tenure, defeating Southland Conference champion Lamar in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022 season marked the program’s 13th ten-win season as Hudson and the Tigers finished with an overall record of 10-4-7. The regular season was highlighted by five shutouts and three draws against top-ranked opponents.

In three short years, Hudson has shattered LSU Soccer Stadium attendance records. Two of the program’s top ten all-time largest crowds were under Hudson as LSU continues to be one of the top program’s nationally with fan attendance, earning Top 15 status in 2021.

Hermannsdottir was a key member of the LSU squad as she led the team with seven goals in her first year as a Tiger. The Reykjavik, Iceland product was named to the All-Freshman Team by the SEC and Top Drawer Soccer after a dynamic collegiate debut.

On top of being named the top freshman in the state, Hermannsdottir was one of three Tigers on the All-Louisiana First Team. Also representing LSU were a pair of seniors in defender Lindsi Jennings and midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale.

Jennings, a native of Conroe, Texas, earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2022. She started in 20 matches for the Tigers and recorded two goals, one assist and 1,585 minutes on the pitch in her final season at LSU.

A native of Accra, Ghana, Diwura-Soale was a crucial player in the midfield for the Tigers last season as she scored four goals and finished the year with 1,616 minutes in 21 matches played for LSU. The senior also earned Second-Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team honors in 2022.

Forward Angelina Thoreson and goalkeeper Mollee Swift were two of 11 student-athletes named honorable mentions by the LSWA.

Thoreson led the squad in assists with nine in 2022. She started in 17 matches as a freshman and was named one of the top 100 freshmen in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.

In her senior season, Swift recorded 77 saves in between the posts for the Tigers, which placed her third in the conference. The goalkeeper was responsible for five clean sheets in the 2022 season and finished the year with a record of 7-4-7 and 1,693 minutes played.

A total of nine different state institutions were represented among the 22 honorees. The All-Louisiana team was selected by the state’s media relations directors.

2022 All-Louisiana Women’s Soccer Team:

Player of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State

Newcomer of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Ida Hermannsdottir, LSU

Coach of the Year: Sian Hudson, LSU

First Team

Name | School | Pos. | Cl. | Hometown

Gracie Armstrong | Northwestern State | MF | Gr. | Broomfield, Colo.

Ida Hermannsdottir | LSU | MF | Fr. | Reykjavik, Iceland

Mya Guillory | Southeastern | MF | Sr. | Prairieville, La.

Flavie Dube | Louisiana Tech | F | Fr. | Ottawa, Ont., Canada

Lindsi Jennings | LSU | D | Sr. | Conroe, Texas

Emma Monnet | Louisiana Christian | F | So. | Yzeure, France

Wasila Diwura-Soale | LSU | MF | Sr. | Accra, Ghana

Inge Konst | ULM | F | So. | Balk, Netherlands

Olivia Draguicevich | Northwestern State | F | Sr. | Pflugerville, Texas

Natalee Henry | Northwestern State | D | Gr. | Tomball, Texas

Chloe DeShazer | Northwestern State | GK | Sr. | Kansas City, Mo.

Honorable Mention: Hallie Field, Northwestern State; Emma Jones, Louisiana Tech; Lena Goppel, ULM; Angelina Thoreson, LSU; Kalli Matlock, Louisiana Tech; Nicole Henry, Northwestern State; Mara Grutkamp, ULM; Gabby McDonald, Centenary; Rachel Young, McNeese; Karleen Bedre, Louisiana; Mollie Swift, LSU.