Softball

Five Tigers Named to the 202-23 First-Year Academic Honor Roll

+0
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five student-athletes from the LSU Softball team has been named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Friday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Representing LSU softball on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is Maci Bergeron, Sydney Berzon, Alea Johnson, Abigail Savoy and Emma Strood.

A total of 1,309 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. which is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

