Carrington and Collins Named to First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Birmingham, Ala. – LSU women’s tennis’ Noor Carrington and Kylie Collins have both been named to the 2023 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced on Friday by commissioner Greg Sankey.

Carrington earned three wins in singles matches in her debut season at LSU. The Massachusetts native also won nine doubles matches, including five wins win paired with older sister Safiya.

Collins impressed in her first year with the Tigers after transferring from Texas after her sophomore season. Collins boasted 13 singles wins dating back to the fall and eight wins in dual matches this season and finished runner-up at the ITA All-American Championships in singles. The junior was named 2023 ITA Doubles All-American and 2023 All-SEC Second Team.

First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms). The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on the grade from the 2022-23 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

Each student-athlete must have maintained a 3.00 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least 3.00. If a Summer semester is taken it is included in the calculation to determine eligibility. Those eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award, and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. A student-athlete must have completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial credit and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Noor Carrington, Sports Administration

Kylie Collins, Communication Studies