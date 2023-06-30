13 Tigers Named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Thirteen LSU Swimming and Diving team members were named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom as first-year student-athletes at LSU, the league office announced Friday.

The First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022‐23 academic calendar. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria were followed:

(1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. First-year student‐athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall, and summer terms).

The full list of athletes named to the honor roll is below:

Name – Major

Pavel Alovatki – Psychology

Kilian Bishop – Accounting

Noah Cumby – Master Business Administration

Michal Daszkiewicz – Economics

Andrew Garon – Electrical Engineering

Stuart Higdon – Agriculture Business

Reese Voelkel – Computer Science

Cash Woolsey – Psychology

Megan Barnes – Math

Chloe Cheng – Animal Science

Jade Hannah – Kinesiology

Sofia Sartori – Psychology

Hannah Womer – Master Business Administration