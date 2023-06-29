Seven Golfers Named to Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll 

Birmingham, Ala. – Seven LSU golfers have been named to the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced on Thursday by Commissioner Greg Stankey.

The 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on the grades from the 2022 Summer, 2022 Fall, and 2023 Spring terms. A total of

Each student-athlete must have maintained a 3.00 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least 3.00. If a Summer semester is taken it is included in the calculation to determine eligibility. Those eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award, and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. A student-athlete must have completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial credit and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll – Men’s Golf

Student-Athlete, Major

Nicholas Arcement, Sports Administration

Garrett Barber, Master Liberal Arts

Drew Doyle, Finance

Connor Gaunt, General Business

Michael Sanders, Non‐Matriculating Grad

Cohen Trolio, Communication Studies

Chris Woollam, Marketing