Rose Named 2022 LSWA Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three representatives from the LSU cross country program were awarded with end-of-season honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Thursday afternoon.
Michaela Rose was the lone Tiger to earn a superlative, taking home the LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Freshman of the Year honor for her first season with the distance crew.
The Virginia native was a Freshman All-SEC Team member after finishing in 22nd at the SEC Championships, helping lead the team to a seventh-place finish in conference. Rose also helped the Tigers to their highest finish in school history at the NCAA South-Central Regional.
During the season, Rose recorded a personal-best time of 17:16.6 in the 5k at the Florida State Invitational. She also recorded a PR of 20:32.3 in the 6k at the SEC Championships in Oxford.
In addition to Rose’s award, Rose, Lorena Rangel-Batres, and Jackson Martingayle were named to the All-LSWA teams; these selections were based off the quickest 6k and 8k times of the year in competition. A full list of all the award winners can be viewed below.
2022 LSWA Women’s Superlative Honors
Women’s Runner of the Year – Sophie Daigle, Louisiana
Women’s Freshman of the Year – Michaela Rose, LSU
Women’s Newcomer of the Year – Tshwanelo Maruping, New Orleans
Women’s Coach of the Year – Brock Moreaux, New Orleans
2022 LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Team
|Name
|School
|Time (6K)
|Lorena Rangel Batres
|LSU
|20:20.7
|Sophie Daigle
|Louisiana
|20:22.2
|Michalea Rose
|LSU
|20:32.3
|Mackenzie Callahan
|Tulane
|20:51.4
|Ariana Jimenez
|New Orleans
|20:52.0
|Tshwanelo Maruping
|New Orleans
|20:57.0
|Alexandra Weir
|New Orleans
|21:11.8
2022 LSWA Men’s Superlative Honors
Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Bradley Makuvire, Tulane
Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Kolyn Saltzman, New Orleans
Men’s Freshman of the Year – Lajaune George, Xavier
Men’s Co-Coach of the Year – Adrian Myers, Tulane; Lon Badeaux, Louisiana
2022 LSWA Men’s Cross Country Team
|Name
|School
|Time (8K)
|Bradley Makuvire
|Tulane
|23:25.5
|Kolyn Saltzman
|New Orleans
|23:55.0
|Omar El-Fadl
|McNeese
|24:13.0
|Evans Kipchumba
|Tulane
|24:13.5
|Jaden Forester
|New Orleans
|24:18.0
|Jackson Martingayle
|LSU
|24:22.0
|Jacob Kipkogei
|McNeese
|24:24.0
