LSU Gold
Shop
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Cross Country

Rose Named 2022 LSWA Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Year

by Braydin Sik
+0
Rose Named 2022 LSWA Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three representatives from the LSU cross country program were awarded with end-of-season honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Thursday afternoon.

Michaela Rose was the lone Tiger to earn a superlative, taking home the LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Freshman of the Year honor for her first season with the distance crew.

The Virginia native was a Freshman All-SEC Team member after finishing in 22nd at the SEC Championships, helping lead the team to a seventh-place finish in conference. Rose also helped the Tigers to their highest finish in school history at the NCAA South-Central Regional.

During the season, Rose recorded a personal-best time of 17:16.6 in the 5k at the Florida State Invitational. She also recorded a PR of 20:32.3 in the 6k at the SEC Championships in Oxford.

In addition to Rose’s award, Rose, Lorena Rangel-Batres, and Jackson Martingayle were named to the All-LSWA teams; these selections were based off the quickest 6k and 8k times of the year in competition. A full list of all the award winners can be viewed below.

2022 LSWA Women’s Superlative Honors

Women’s Runner of the Year – Sophie Daigle, Louisiana

Women’s Freshman of the Year – Michaela Rose, LSU

Women’s Newcomer of the Year – Tshwanelo Maruping, New Orleans

Women’s Coach of the Year – Brock Moreaux, New Orleans

2022 LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Team

Name School Time (6K)
Lorena Rangel Batres LSU 20:20.7
Sophie Daigle Louisiana 20:22.2
Michalea Rose LSU 20:32.3
Mackenzie Callahan Tulane 20:51.4
Ariana Jimenez New Orleans 20:52.0
Tshwanelo Maruping New Orleans 20:57.0
Alexandra Weir New Orleans 21:11.8

2022 LSWA Men’s Superlative Honors

Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Bradley Makuvire, Tulane

Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Kolyn Saltzman, New Orleans

Men’s Freshman of the Year – Lajaune George, Xavier

Men’s Co-Coach of the Year – Adrian Myers, Tulane; Lon Badeaux, Louisiana

2022 LSWA Men’s Cross Country Team

Name School Time (8K)
Bradley Makuvire Tulane 23:25.5
Kolyn Saltzman New Orleans 23:55.0
Omar El-Fadl McNeese 24:13.0
Evans Kipchumba Tulane 24:13.5
Jaden Forester New Orleans 24:18.0
Jackson Martingayle LSU 24:22.0
Jacob Kipkogei McNeese 24:24.0

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

 

Related Stories

Martingayle to Be Recognized at Spring Meetings for SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Honor

Martingayle to Be Recognized at Spring Meetings for SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Honor

Davies and Martingayle Named to the SEC Community Service Team

Davies and Martingayle Named to the SEC Community Service Team

Ten Tigers Named to 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Team

Ten Tigers Named to 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Team