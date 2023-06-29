Rose Named 2022 LSWA Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three representatives from the LSU cross country program were awarded with end-of-season honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Thursday afternoon.

Michaela Rose was the lone Tiger to earn a superlative, taking home the LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Freshman of the Year honor for her first season with the distance crew.

The Virginia native was a Freshman All-SEC Team member after finishing in 22nd at the SEC Championships, helping lead the team to a seventh-place finish in conference. Rose also helped the Tigers to their highest finish in school history at the NCAA South-Central Regional.

During the season, Rose recorded a personal-best time of 17:16.6 in the 5k at the Florida State Invitational. She also recorded a PR of 20:32.3 in the 6k at the SEC Championships in Oxford.

In addition to Rose’s award, Rose, Lorena Rangel-Batres, and Jackson Martingayle were named to the All-LSWA teams; these selections were based off the quickest 6k and 8k times of the year in competition. A full list of all the award winners can be viewed below.

2022 LSWA Women’s Superlative Honors

Women’s Runner of the Year – Sophie Daigle, Louisiana

Women’s Freshman of the Year – Michaela Rose, LSU

Women’s Newcomer of the Year – Tshwanelo Maruping, New Orleans

Women’s Coach of the Year – Brock Moreaux, New Orleans

2022 LSWA Women’s Cross-Country Team

Name School Time (6K) Lorena Rangel Batres LSU 20:20.7 Sophie Daigle Louisiana 20:22.2 Michalea Rose LSU 20:32.3 Mackenzie Callahan Tulane 20:51.4 Ariana Jimenez New Orleans 20:52.0 Tshwanelo Maruping New Orleans 20:57.0 Alexandra Weir New Orleans 21:11.8

2022 LSWA Men’s Superlative Honors

Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Bradley Makuvire, Tulane

Men’s Co-Runner of the Year – Kolyn Saltzman, New Orleans

Men’s Freshman of the Year – Lajaune George, Xavier

Men’s Co-Coach of the Year – Adrian Myers, Tulane; Lon Badeaux, Louisiana

2022 LSWA Men’s Cross Country Team

Name School Time (8K) Bradley Makuvire Tulane 23:25.5 Kolyn Saltzman New Orleans 23:55.0 Omar El-Fadl McNeese 24:13.0 Evans Kipchumba Tulane 24:13.5 Jaden Forester New Orleans 24:18.0 Jackson Martingayle LSU 24:22.0 Jacob Kipkogei McNeese 24:24.0

