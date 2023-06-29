Rabinowitz Named to 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis graduate student Mia Rabinowitz was named to the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll by the league office on Thursday.

The 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2022 Summer, 2022 Fall, and 2023 Spring terms.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution, successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution, and must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Rabinowitz graduated from LSU last month with a master’s in Sports Management. She marked her final year with the program with nine singles wins, including clinches in the regular season against Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 11 doubles wins. Her strongest run of form came in the fall as her and doubles partner Maggie Cubitt finished runner-up in the 2022 ITA Southern Regional doubles bracket.

The SEC will conclude its academic awards when they announce the 2023 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll on Friday.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.