Four LSU Women's Golfers Earn Spots On SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU women’s golf team were named to the Spring Academic Honor Roll announced on Thursday by the Southeastern Conference.

Jess Bailey, who is finishing a Master’s program in liberal arts in August; May graduates Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone (both in sports administration); and, sophomore Elsa Svensson (general business) all earned spots on the honor roll.

A total of 1,454 student-athletes were named to the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll from the league schools.

The 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2022 Summer, 2022 Fall, and 2023 Spring terms.

