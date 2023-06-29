Eleven from LSU Softball Tabbed to the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU softball is represented by 11 student-athletes on the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Selections from LSU softball include Ciara Briggs, Emilee Casanova, Raelin Chaffin, Georgia Clark, Madilyn Giglio, Raeleen Gutierrez, Ali Kilponen, Ali Newland, Sydney Peterson, Taylor Pleasants and Savannah Stewart.

A total of 1,454 student-athletes across the league were honored, representing the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. The award is based on grades from the 2022 Summer, 2022 Fall and 2023 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

