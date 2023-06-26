LSU Gold
Shop
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Watch: 2023 CWS Championship Game Press Conference

CWS Central Schedule Roster Get the CWS Gear +0
Watch: 2023 CWS Championship Game Press Conference

Related Stories

National Championship Celebration Set for Wednesday Night at Alex Box Stadium

National Championship Celebration Set for Wednesday Night at Alex Box Stadium

Fans are invited to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Wednesday night to celebrate the Tigers' 2023 College World Series title. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.
NATIONAL CHAMPS! LSU Defeats Florida for a 7th CWS Title

NATIONAL CHAMPS! LSU Defeats Florida for a 7th CWS Title

LSU captured its seventh NCAA baseball championship, and its first since 2009, as the Tigers posted an 18-4 win over Florida Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.
National Champions! Get Your 2023 LSU Baseball Gear

National Champions! Get Your 2023 LSU Baseball Gear