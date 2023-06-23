LSU Gold
Baseball

Watch: 2023 CWS Pre-Championship Series Press Conference

On Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT, LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson along with Cade Beloso, Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan will take part in a media day press conference prior to the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Florida opened the press conference at 10 a.m.

White Delivers Blast to Send LSU to CWS Finals, 2-0

Tommy White's walk-off homer lifts LSU to the CWS Championship Series vs. Florida. Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.
'Championship Bound': Get the 2023 CWS Gear

LSU Baseball vs. Wake Forest (CWS) - Radio Archive

