Watch: 2023 CWS Pre-Championship Series Press Conference
On Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT, LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson along with Cade Beloso, Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan will take part in a media day press conference prior to the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Florida opened the press conference at 10 a.m.
