Baseball

WATCH: The Powerhouse, Episode 5 – "Alex Box Magic"

Inside LSU Baseball's Road to Omaha

WATCH: The Powerhouse, Episode 5 – "Alex Box Magic"
Episode 5 of LSU Baseball’s “The Powerhouse” is available to watch now, only on LSU GOLD

After earning the right to host postseason play in Baton Rouge, the Tigers battle bad weather and good baseball teams in their pursuit of the program’s 19th College World Series appearances. To get back to Omaha requires critical starts from junior pitcher Ty Floyd, around-the-clock care from Alex Box Stadium’s staff, and a dose of postseason magic.

Dylan Crews Wins Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger of the Year Award

The award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.
2023 CWS Media Day Press Conference

On Thursday, LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson along with centerfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Thatcher Hurd take part in a media day press conference prior to the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Paul Skenes Named Winner of 2023 Dick Howser Trophy

Skenes joins LSU All-American first baseman  Eddy Furniss – the 1998 winner of the Dick Howser Trophy – as the second Tiger to capture the nation’s top collegiate baseball award.