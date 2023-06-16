June 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the June 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Chen Dong

Men’s Tennis, Junior, Computer Science

Reason for nomination: Chen had a wonderful academic performance in 2022-2023 academic year and has done a great job managing his transition to LSU as a transfer student. Chen always has a positive outlook and maintains a great attitude in regards to his academics and managing his sport schedule. He goes out of his way to make sure his academic advisor stays up on current events and culture / arts which is much appreciated!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Cowinn Helaire

Football, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering

Reason for nomination: Cowinn is an incredibly intelligent and driven student-athlete. He has been extremely successful throughout his first year at LSU due to being a effective communicator and always staying on top of his academic priorities. Cowinn knows how to advocate for himself and does a phenomenal job balancing his football responsibilities with such a rigorous major of Chemical Engineering. We look forward to watching Cowinn continue to thrive in the academic space and in life!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Jolee Liles

Women’s Swimming & Diving, Graduate Student, Masters in Business Administration

Reason for nomination: Jolee has had a great academic performance in 2022-2023 academic year and earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing in May 2023. She has recently been accepted in the LSU MBA program is currently taking coursework in Summer 2023. Jolee has a positive outlook and maintains a great attitude in regards to her academics and managing her sport schedule. We are very excited about her upcoming 2023 – 2024 academic year and her professional opportunities post-graduation.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Peyton Todd

Football, Junior, Animal Sciences

Reason for nomination: Peyton is very deserving of this nomination! After having a couple of semesters where he struggled academically, Peyton took stock of his academic situation and realized that having an academic structure in place would greatly assist him and asked to be in study hall and tutoring. Peyton was receptive to strategies that could assist him and became independent in not only creating his weekly academic task sheets, but using them to monitor his progress. Peyton stayed in constant communication with his academic team. Kudos to Peyton for being his own advocate and holding himself accountable. Peyton finished Spring 2023 semester with his highest semester GPA. We look forward to Peyton’s continued success and using the skills that he learned.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.