Finnegan Representing Philippines In Asian Championships

SINGAPORE – Sophomore Aleah Finnegan will represent the Philippines as she competes in the 2023 Asian Championships on Friday, June 16.

This marks the first year that Singapore is hosting the prestigious Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Online streaming of the event is available for purchase at $20 for the senior category via Elevate Broadcast.



The competition will take place at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub and will feature some of the region’s best gymnasts, including athletes from China, Japan, and Korea.

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native made her first elite international competition debut with the Philippines in 2022 at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, as she represented her mother’s native country.

She led the Filipino team to a gold medal and earned a silver medal in the all-around, a gold medal in the vault final and a silver medal in the beam final.

Finnegan and team Philippines will look for another gold medal as they compete on Friday, June 16, at 4:30 a.m. CT. Event finals are set to follow on Saturday, June 17, with vault and bars finals at 2:00 a.m. CT and beam and floor finals at 11:30 p.m. CT.

Gymnasts who place as one of the top eight finishers in the all-around competition on Friday will qualify for event finals.

The top two men’s and women’s teams in the Asian Championships will qualify to the World Championships, along with eight individual women and six individual men.

The 2023 World Championships – a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics – will be held from Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 8, in Antwerp, Belgium.