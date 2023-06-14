Women’s Tennis Adds Graduate Transfer Maya Tahan

BATON ROUGE, La. – Maya Tahan, a native of Tel Mond, Israel, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Wednesday.

“Chris (Simpson) and I are thrilled to welcome Maya to LSU!” Fogleman said. “She’s an incredibly driven and team-first young lady that everyone will gravitate towards. She’s been a major part of several top 10 teams during her time at Miami and has an immense amount of experience playing in the competitive ACC. I know everyone at LSU is going to really enjoy watching Maya compete. That competitive drive of hers is only outdone by how genuinely great she is a person. We’re humbled she’s coming to Baton Rouge!”

Tahan brings four years of experience in college tennis to the squad after graduating from the University of Miami in May. After enrolling as a freshman in January of 2020, she posted a singles record of 61-39 and a doubles tally of 51-42 while staying present in the singles and doubles lineup all four years.

She grabbed seven singles and two doubles wins in the 2020 spring season before COVID-19 cut the season short. When actions resumed for Miami in the spring of 2021, Tahan posted a 14-8 singles record and an 11-11 mark in doubles as she helped Miami reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Her doubles play was a crucial piece of success for the team as she and partner Diana Khodon earned five ranked wins, including three against foes in the top 10. They rose as high as No. 14 in the ITA Doubles Rankings and earned an at-large berth in the 2021 NCAA Doubles Championship.

Tahan’s third season as a Hurricane and first with a fall season saw her finish with a 19-14 mark in singles and a 20-12 record in doubles. Her 10-4 mark in singles play, including an 8-4 mark against ACC opposition that ranked her second on the team, helped the Hurricanes reach the round of 16 at the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. The Hurricanes finished No. 9 in the final ITA Team Rankings of the season, tying their highest finish in a decade.

In her final season in Miami, Tahan posted a 21-13 singles record and an 18-13 tally in doubles. Her 15 wins in dual matches came from the No. 5&6 courts, including two against ranked foes, ranked her third on the team. In doubles play alongside Daevenia Achong, the pair posted a 13-6 record at the top doubles spot. They picked up four ranked wins along the way and finished 10-3 in ACC play. Tahan and the Hurricanes season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they narrowly fell by a score of 4-3 to the Auburn Tigers.

In addition to receiving her degree from Miami, Tahan also received academic honors along the way, being named an ITA Scholar Athlete in 2020 and a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team in 2022.

She is the third transfer signing of the summer, joining fellow graduate transfer Aran Teixidó Garcia of Memphis and junior Florentine Dekkers from Kansas State. She will join the team in Baton Rouge in August ahead of the 2023-24 season.