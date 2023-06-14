All Five LSU Women's Golfers Advance To Match Play In Amateur Championship

BATON ROUGE – All five LSU golfers advanced through to the match play round with solid 36-hole totals after the second round of the Women’s Amateur Championships hosted by the Royal and Ancient at Prince’s, England.

Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone, Aine Donegan, Carla Tejedo and Edit Hertzman all finished in the top 64 and advanced to Thursday’s opening day of match play that will continue until a champion is crowned on Sunday. Lindblad, Stone, Donegan and Tejedo have all secured spots Wednesday evening into the round of 64.

Both Stone and Lindblad fired low rounds to finish at 2-under par 142 for the 36-hole qualifying round. That put them in a tie for second in the field of 144.

Stone, a senior from Riverview, Florida, fired a 4-under par 68 on the second day after a 2-over 74 on the opening day. Stone had five birdies and an eagle on the Prince course in Wednesday’s second round.

Stone was playing her first event on a links course and told the R&A web site: It’s my first time being here, playing links is actually so much fun. It’s such a different experience compared to the States, and I think that this will definitely help my golf game for future events.”

Lindblad, following was a trend during a lot of her collegiate tournaments this past season, was also under par in the second round with a 3-under par 69 with 2 birdies and eagles on both of the back nine par 5s, the 12th and 15th. The senior from Sweden posted rounds of 1-over 73 to go with her 69.

“I eagled both 12 and 15, which helped a lot because I did have a few bogeys,” she said. “On the Swedish team, if someone makes six birdies or makes an eagle, we have a deal with the coaches that the whole team gets ice cream. So, on the first putt I was standing over a 12-footer for eagle and I was like, “This is for ice cream, if I make it, we get ice cream tonight.”

Donegan, from Ireland, who posted a 1-under par 71 on the first day, easily got into the match play with a T6 finish after birdies on three-of-the-last-four holes to post 72 and finish at 1-under 143.

Tejedo posted a 1-over 73 in her first round on Tuesday and followed that with another solid 73 that put her in the field at T23. Tejedo had three birdies in her round on Wednesday.

In a little different twist in this event, sophomore-to-be Edit Hertzman of Sweden, who finished 36 holes at 7-over 151 (77-74) is on to match play in a group of nine tied for 62nd place.

Those players will have a preliminary match round to open Thursday prior to the official bracket of 64 match play round later on Thursday.

So, in this preliminary match play round, Hertzman will face France’s Gala Dumez at 1 a.m. CT in a full 18-hole match to go to the round of 64. There are six matches with three players from the field that finished at 6-over, joining the players at 7-over to determine the last six spots in the knock-out round of 64.