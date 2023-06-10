BATON ROUGE, La. – Fans attending Saturday night’s LSU-Kentucky baseball game must have their tickets re-scanned in order to be admitted into the stadium, even if the tickets were scanned earlier in the day.

Fans are required to present their Game 1 tickets at the gates in order to be admitted into Saturday night’s game.

Fans may also transfer tickets by logging into their accounts at www.LSUtix.net.

Fans who received wristbands or stamps when exiting the stadium earlier in the day are advised that those wristbands and stamps are not valid for admission on Saturday night.

Day 1 parking permits also remain in effect for Saturday night’s game.