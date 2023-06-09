Shook Set to Join Volleyball Staff as Full-Time Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Effective July 1, Ashley Shook will join Head Coach Tonya Johnson’s staff as LSU Volleyball’s third full-time Assistant Coach.

“I am excited that Ashley [Shook] is staying on our staff in a full-time role,” said Coach Johnson. “She is a great coach and has a great future ahead of her in this profession. She understands the game well and has always had a coach’s mentality, even as a player.”

Shook was the volunteer coach for the Tigers last season and helped the team reach the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Before joining LSU’s staff, Shook completed her two-year career playing beach volleyball at Washington. Before joining the Huskies, Shook was a four-year letter for indoor volleyball at Texas from 2017-2020 as a setter.

“I want to thank Athletics Director Scott Woodward, Senior Associate Athletics Director / Senior Women’s Administrator Miriam Segar and Head Coach Tonya Johnson for this opportunity,” said Shook. “It has been a blessing to be part of LSU Volleyball for the last year, and I look forward to continuing working with our dedicated student-athletes and staff. I am grateful to have played for and now work with Tonya [Johnson]. Her values, integrity and constant pursuit of greatness for our program both on and off the court will lead us to success for many years.”

As a student-athlete, Shook helped Texas win four Big 12 Championship titles and reached the NCAA Tournament each season, including an appearance in the NCAA National Championship match in 2020. Shook totaled 1,941 assists (8.19 per set), 390 digs, 120 kills, 102.5 total blocks and 18 aces in 182 games played during her tenure with the Longhorns.

