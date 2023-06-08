Pedigo Wins Second NCAA Javelin Title, Three Tigers Earn First Team All-American Nods

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU men’s track and field team closed out their first day of competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The first event of the NCAA Championships for LSU was the men’s javelin throw. Tzuriel Pedigo had already made a name for himself at LSU, entering the weekend as a NCAA champion from the 2021 season. The Baton Rouge native reached new heights at the best time, hitting a new LSU record mark of 79.79 meters (261’ 9”) to win his second national title. Pedigo’s previous program record entering the week was 78.90m (258’ 10”). He gave LSU 10 points for his gold-medal worthy performance.

As Tzuriel was winning his javelin title, the men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume continued to do what they’ve done all season. The team recorded the fastest qualifying time in collegiate history with 38.06 seconds in heat two. Their time also ranks fourth in collegiate history.

Oghenebrume and Fleming went on to put some all-time LSU numbers up in the 100 meter after the relay. Godson clocked the second fastest time in LSU history with 9.93 seconds (+0.8 m/s), just .04 off of Olympian Richard “Torpedo” Thompson’s record. Fleming clocked the fifth fastest time in LSU history with 10.01 seconds (+1.3 m/s) in heat one. Hicklin was unable to qualify for the final alongside his two teammates, but was able to clock a new PR and 10th fastest time in LSU history of 10.12 seconds in heat two.

Hicklin had a lot on his plate for day one of the NCAA Championships. After qualifying for the 4×100 final and running the 10th fastest 100m in LSU history, Hicklin went on to take eighth in long jump. His long jump performance was highlighted by a leap of 7.86m (25’ 9.5”), earning LSU on point for their team’s total.

Senior John Meyer earned his fourth First Team All-American nod after taking fifth in the men’s shot put on Wednesday. Meyer got out to his best distance on the day with his third throw, leaving a mark of 20.44m (67’ 0.75”). The Lockport, Ill., native is set to come back in 2024 for his final season with LSU.

The Tigers currently sit in fourth with 15 points and will enter the men’s final day of competition on Friday with six more chances to score.

