LSU Sends 24 to Compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will have 24 entries in this week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. This year’s meet will take place June 7-10, hosted at Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Tigers will be represented in 24 events by 18 individuals and four relays this week. The meet begins Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT and concludes on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. All four days of the meet will be streamed on ESPN2, while individual events will be aired separately on ESPN+ (ESPN2 links directly below).

The men head into this weekend with high odds to earn another National Championship. LSU holds 13 entries on the men’s side, which is second most in the nation behind Arkansas. They enter this weekend ranked fifth, after starting the season in second. The Tigers will look to earn their first national title since 2021.

Men | 13 entries, 12 student-athletes, 11 events

100 Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin 200 Dorian Camel 110H Matthew Sophia 400H Sean Burrell 4 x 100 Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume (Alt: Hicks) 4 x 400 Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Shakeem McKay, Ashton Hicks (Alt: Swanson) LJ Brandon Hicklin TJ Apalos Edwards SP John Meyer DT Claudio Romero PV Tzuriel Pedigo

The women also head into this weekend a good chance to earn another National Championship. The Lady Tigers hold 11 entries across eight different events. They enter this weekend ranked seventh after starting the season in first. The Tigers will look to earn their first women’s national title since 2008.

Women | 11 entries, 12 student-athletes, eight events

200 Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston 800 Michaela Rose, Cindy Bourdier 110H Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips 400H Shani’a Bellamy 4 x 100 Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies 4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Leah Phillips, Hannah Douglas HJ Morgan Smalls LJ Morgan Smalls

