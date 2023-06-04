LSU Gold
Baseball

LSU-Oregon State NCAA Regional Game to Resume at 6:15 p.m. CT Sunday

The LSU-Oregon State NCAA Baton Rouge Regional baseball game will resume at 6:15 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will resume with Oregon State holding a 1-0 lead, and LSU coming to bat in the bottom of the third inning. The LSU-Oregon State game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Oregon State NCAA Baton Rouge Regional baseball game will resume at 6:15 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game will resume with Oregon State holding a 1-0 lead, and LSU coming to bat in the bottom of the third inning. The game was halted at 3:12 p.m. CT  due to lightning in the area.

Fans should present their Game 4 tickets at the gates in order to be re-admitted into the stadium for Sunday’s game.

The LSU-Oregon State game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers will face Oregon State again at 1 p.m. CT Monday in the regional championship round. If LSU wins, the Tigers are the regional champions; if Oregon State wins, the teams will play again at 5 p.m. CT Monday to determine the regional champion. Monday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.