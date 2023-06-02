LSU Senior Ingrid Lindblad Finalist For Golf's Honda Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad, who finished T5 in the most recent NCAA Championships, is one of four finalists for the Class of 2023 Honda Sports Award for Golf as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

Joining Lindblad are Jenny Bae from Georgia, Julia Ramirez from Mississippi State and Stanford’s Rose Zhang.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 47 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup which will be presented during the live telecast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network on June 26, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The golf finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The Honda Sport award winner for golf will be announced later this week after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Lindblad is a two-time Honda Award finalist for golf (2023, 2022). The senior hailing from Halmstad, Sweden, is a four-time ANNIKA Award Finalist and a four-time WGCA First Team All-American. She is the first golfer in program history to earn First Team honors four straight years. She finished the season ranked second in Golfstat with a 70.31 adjusted scoring average.

Lindblad added two tournament wins during the 2022-23 season to bring her LSU record career individual win total to 11.

The CWSA, entering its 47th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.

