Ten Tigers Named to 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten LSU track & field and cross-country student athletes have been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 28 (women) and June 29 (men). Below is a list of those from LSU selected to the CSC Academic All-District teams.

Men

Kameron Aime

Davis Bove

Jackson Martingayle

Alexandre Selles

Jackson Wallace

Women

Cindy Bourdier

Adele Broussard

Callie Hardy

Doria Martingayle

Lorena Rangel-Batres

This marks the first time for each member being named to the All-District Team.

