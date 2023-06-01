LSU Gold
Cross Country

Ten Tigers Named to 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Team

by Braydin Sik
+0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten LSU track & field and cross-country student athletes have been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 28 (women) and June 29 (men). Below is a list of those from LSU selected to the CSC Academic All-District teams.

Men

  • Kameron Aime
  • Davis Bove
  • Jackson Martingayle
  • Alexandre Selles
  • Jackson Wallace

Women

  • Cindy Bourdier
  • Adele Broussard
  • Callie Hardy
  • Doria Martingayle
  • Lorena Rangel-Batres

This marks the first time for each member being named to the All-District Team.

