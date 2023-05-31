Martim Prata, native of Lisbon, Portugal, has been named the graduate assistant of LSU men’s tennis, head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We are really excited to be adding Martim to our coaching staff,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “He has played at the highest level of college tennis, won championships, and will be an excellent asset to our team.”

In his time at Tennessee, Prata earned a career record of 70-51 in singles play and 55-32 in doubles. He picked up one ranked singles win and three ranked doubles wins throughout his college career.

While in Knoxville, Prata was a key member of the team. In his Junior season, he led the Volunteers to victory in the SEC Championship, where he was named SEC Tournament MVP and to the SEC All-Tournament Team. Prata also earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Singles Tournament, where he exited in the second round. In his senior season, he led the Volunteers to the NCAA Round of 8.

Prata picked up the honors in the classroom as well. He was a three time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Outside of his collegiate career, Prata has seen success on the court. He was a Two-time 18U Portugal Singles National Champion. Additionally, he qualified for the main draw of the Portugal F21 Futures tournament in Sao Bras de Alportel. During the tournament, he advanced to his first professional singles quarterfinal with two victories in the main draw. Prata has also been a Three-time doubles semi finalist at the ITF Futures level.

“Martim is going to be a great role model for our players,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “He is a hard worker, competitive, and someone who maximized their game”

