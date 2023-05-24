Collins and Komar Bow Out of NCAA Doubles Championship in Round of 16

Collins and Komar Bow out of NCAA Doubles Championship in Round of 16ORLANDO, Fla. – LSU women’s tennis’ junior Kylie Collins and redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar had their campaign in the 2023 NCAA Doubles Championship come to a close after being defeated in the round of 16 by Florida’s Alicia Dudeney and Bentee Spee on Wednesday afternoon at the USTA Tennis Campus.

NCAA Doubles Championship – Round of 16

The pairs began their match at 1:25 local time on court eight. The Gators started out with momentum and only dropped one game as they won 6-1 to take the lead.

The second set was back and forth with neither team able to string together consecutive games. The match was split at 6-6 after 12 games and required a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, the Gators claimed the first few points and held off a comeback effort from the Tigers as they won 7-4 to eliminate the LSU pair and advance to the quarterfinal round.

The duo of Collins and Komar finished the 2022-23 season with an 11-1 record when playing together. The pair became the first LSU pair to break the top 10 in the ITA Doubles Rankings since 2019 and grabbed LSU’s first win in the NCAA Doubles Championship since 2018. Because the pair qualified as a top 8 seed for this year’s NCAA Doubles Championship, they will be recognized with ITA Doubles All-American honors following the conclusion of the tournament.

