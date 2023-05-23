LSU Gold
Shop
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt $34.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

LSU Heads to NCAA East Preliminaries Hosted by UNF in Jacksonville

by Braydin Sik
+0
LSU Heads to NCAA East Preliminaries Hosted by UNF in Jacksonville

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will have 43 entries in this week’s NCAA East Preliminaries. This year’s meet will take place May 24-27 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The meet will be available to stream with an ESPN+ subscription.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Men’s Start Lists | Women’s Start Lists

The Tigers will be represented in 43 events by 33 individuals and four relays this week. The meet begins Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT and concludes on Saturday at around 8:00 p.m. All four days of the meet will be streamed on ESPN+ (links directly below).

Wednesday (5 p.m.) | Thursday (5 p.m.) | Friday (4 p.m.) | Saturday (4 p.m.)

To mirror the format of the national meet, the preliminary rounds will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West Preliminary will take place the same weekend at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The top 12 in each event advance to Austin, Texas, for the 2023 NCAA Championships (June 7-10).

The individual events with the most Tigers competing are the men’s 100 and the women’s 200 with four each. In the men’s 100 meter will be Godson Oghenebrume, Fleming, Camel, and Hicklin. Competing in the women’s 200 for LSU will be Favour Ofili, Davies, Brianna Lyston, and Kennedi Sanders.

Listed below are all 43 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.

Men | 22 entries, 18 student-athletes

100 Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel
200 Da’Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel
400 Ashton Hicks
800 Alex Selles
1500 Parker McBride
110H Matthew Sophia
400H Sean Burrell
4 x 100 Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume (Alt: Hicks)
4 x 400 Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Shakeem McKay, Ashton Hicks (Alt: Swanson)
PV Beau Domingue
LJ Brandon Hicklin, Ji’eem Bullock
TJ Apalos Edwards
SP John Meyer
DT Claudio Romero, Jaden James
PV Tzuriel Pedigo, Jackson Rimes

 

Women | 21 entries, 15 student-athletes

100 Thelma Davies, Tionna Beard-Brown
200 Favour Ofili, Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Kennedi Sanders
400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Hannah Douglas
800 Michaela Rose, Cindy Bourdier
1500 Lorena Rangel-Batres
110H Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy
400H Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White
4 x 100 Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies
4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Leah Phillips, Hannah Douglas
HJ Morgan Smalls
LJ Morgan Smalls

The complete list of participants and start lists are available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – May 22, 2023

USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – May 22, 2023

HS Distance Runner Casey Goetschel Signs With LSU

HS Distance Runner Casey Goetschel Signs With LSU

LSU Headed to Jacksonville with 43 Entries in the NCAA East Preliminaries

LSU Headed to Jacksonville with 43 Entries in the NCAA East Preliminaries