LSU Heads to NCAA East Preliminaries Hosted by UNF in Jacksonville
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will have 43 entries in this week’s NCAA East Preliminaries. This year’s meet will take place May 24-27 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The meet will be available to stream with an ESPN+ subscription.
Live Results | Meet Schedule | Men’s Start Lists | Women’s Start Lists
The Tigers will be represented in 43 events by 33 individuals and four relays this week. The meet begins Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT and concludes on Saturday at around 8:00 p.m. All four days of the meet will be streamed on ESPN+ (links directly below).
Wednesday (5 p.m.) | Thursday (5 p.m.) | Friday (4 p.m.) | Saturday (4 p.m.)
To mirror the format of the national meet, the preliminary rounds will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West Preliminary will take place the same weekend at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The top 12 in each event advance to Austin, Texas, for the 2023 NCAA Championships (June 7-10).
The individual events with the most Tigers competing are the men’s 100 and the women’s 200 with four each. In the men’s 100 meter will be Godson Oghenebrume, Fleming, Camel, and Hicklin. Competing in the women’s 200 for LSU will be Favour Ofili, Davies, Brianna Lyston, and Kennedi Sanders.
Listed below are all 43 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.
Men | 22 entries, 18 student-athletes
|100
|Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel
|200
|Da’Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel
|400
|Ashton Hicks
|800
|Alex Selles
|1500
|Parker McBride
|110H
|Matthew Sophia
|400H
|Sean Burrell
|4 x 100
|Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume (Alt: Hicks)
|4 x 400
|Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Shakeem McKay, Ashton Hicks (Alt: Swanson)
|PV
|Beau Domingue
|LJ
|Brandon Hicklin, Ji’eem Bullock
|TJ
|Apalos Edwards
|SP
|John Meyer
|DT
|Claudio Romero, Jaden James
|PV
|Tzuriel Pedigo, Jackson Rimes
Women | 21 entries, 15 student-athletes
|100
|Thelma Davies, Tionna Beard-Brown
|200
|Favour Ofili, Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Kennedi Sanders
|400
|Ella Onojuvwevwo, Hannah Douglas
|800
|Michaela Rose, Cindy Bourdier
|1500
|Lorena Rangel-Batres
|110H
|Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy
|400H
|Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White
|4 x 100
|Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies
|4 x 400
|Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Leah Phillips, Hannah Douglas
|HJ
|Morgan Smalls
|LJ
|Morgan Smalls
The complete list of participants and start lists are available on the following website.
For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.
