Gallery: Women's Golf at NCAA Championships (Day 2)

Gallery: Women's Golf at NCAA Championships (Day 2)
Ingrid Lindblad, Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
| Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alden Wallace, Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone, Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad, Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen

LSU will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday against either No. 6 seed South Carolina or No. 11 seed Georgia. The No. 3 SEC Tournament seed is LSU’s highest since the 2017 Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the event.