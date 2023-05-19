Women's Golf Graduates Three Tigers

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – It’s graduation day on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, but three members of the LSU women’s golf team are a little busy on this Friday here playing in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships.

So, this past Monday, a luncheon was held at the University Club Golf House to honor graduates Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Alden Wallace. Also honored was Jess Bailey, who will finish her degree work and graduate in August.

Joining the golf team and coaches Garrett Runion and Alexis Rather for the celebration of the graduates were members of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes, LSU administrative staff and former LSU women’s head coach Karen Bahnsen.

Lindblad, the number two women’s amateur player in the country, who was third in last year’s NCAA Championship and a two-time SEC POY, received her degree from the College of Human Science and Education in sports administration. Lindblad is from Halmstad, Sweden.

Stone, No. 29 in the world amateur rankings, a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and the co-medalist in last week’s NCAA Regional, also received her degree in sports administration. Stone is from Riverview, Florida

Shreveport, Louisiana native Alden Wallace, who has been a part of LSU teams for five seasons and who played in LSU’s last two NCAA champion appearances, received her Master’s of Science in sports management.