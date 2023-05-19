BATON ROUGE, La. – Nick Watson graduated from LSU on Friday, May 19.

Watson graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Information Systems and Decision Sciences (ISDS) with a minor in analytics. This is the Tiger’s second degree after previously graduating last May with a Bachelors of Science in Accounting with a minor in psychology.

A Baton Rouge native, Nick Watson has represented the Tigers on the court for the last five years. His freshman year, the Tiger was named to the All SEC-Freshman Team. In his junior year, Watson was named to the LSWA All-Louisiana Second and to the All SEC Community Service Team. The Tiger peaked in the doubles rankings at No. 20 with partner, Stefan Latinovic. This past fall, the Tiger duo won the ITA Southern Regional and finished at the ITA National Fall Championships in the Consolation Draw Semifinals. Additionally, Watson has ranked as high as No. 31 with Ronnie Hohmann after defeating No. 22 duo Jake Beasley and James Story of South Carolina and No. 13 Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon of Vanderbilt. On the court, Watson has secured a 34-24 singles record and a 75-52 doubles record.

His success has carried into the classroom. A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, Watson has also received academic recognition with ITA as a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete. Since joining LSU’s campus in 2018, Watson has been named to the LSU Dean’s List three times and to the LSU President’s Honor Roll once.