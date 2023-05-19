Three Current Tigers, Pair of Formers Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU softball student-athletes will receive their diplomas this weekend. Ciara Briggs will earn her bachelor’s degree in sports administration and a minor in business administration, while Georgia Clark and Savannah Stewart will both receive their Master of Business Administration (MBA). In addition, former LSU Tiger Aliyah Andrews will receive her master’s in mass communication, and Elyse Thornhill will earn her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Briggs is a two-time NFCA All-Region selection and is the program’s first collegiate Gold Glove winner. Briggs is also a two-time All-SEC honoree and SEC All-Defensive Team selection with one remaining year of eligibility after the 2023 season.

Clark is a two-time NFCA All-Region selection, a 2022 All-SEC honoree, and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times in her career. On the field, Clark currently sits as No. 3 all-time in program history with 129 walks, No. 4 with 42 career home runs, and No. 9 with 161 career RBIs.

Stewart is another three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection on this season’s active roster and 2021-22 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete. Stewart’s career numbers currently sit at 84 hits, 54 runs, 24 RBIs and a .287 batting average.

Andrews was a four-year letterwinner from 2017-2021 and was named an NFCA All-American in 2021. In addition, Andrews is a three-time All-SEC and SEC Defensive Team selection and a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient. As a Tiger, Andrews ranks No. 2 all-time with 145 stolen bases, No. 3 with 196 runs scored, No. 4 with 286 hits and No. 9 with a .353 career batting average.

Thornhill played for the Tigers from 2016-19. In 139 games, including 104 starts, Thornhill finished her career with 75 hits, 41 runs, 52 RBIs, 21 doubles and eight home runs. Thornhill also had a .993 fielding percentage with 138 putouts, 10 assists and one error.

