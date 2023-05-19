Ten Swimming and Diving Athletes Earn LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving program is set to have 10 total members earn their LSU degrees Friday, as the university holds commencement ceremonies across campus to hand out degrees to the newest graduates.

Eight of the 10 Tigers walked across the stage, earning their undergraduate degree with two former Tigers, Natalie Kucsan and Allie McDaid, gaining an early childhood education certificate and a master’s in business administration.

The remaining eight included the following athletes who have made significant contributions to the program in the pool and in the classroom:

Brooks Curry

Isak Vikstrom

Jack Jannasch

Hannah Womer

Noah Cumby

Spencer Adrian

Katarina Milutinovich

Jolee Liles

Curry, a native of Atlanta, is graduating with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. His impact on the LSU swimming program won’t be forgotten. During his time competing for the purple and gold, he won national titles, SEC Championships, Olympic gold medals and broke several school records.

Vikstrom, a distance specialist, finished his collegiate career, holding three top-10 spots in each event greater than 500 yards. His best placement came during 2020 when he clocked a 4:24.18. In addition to his improvement in the pool, he was named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Jannasch has been a part of the swimming program for five seasons and has been a crucial piece of the speed relays during invites and postseason meets. He was all a member of the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll in his final season.

Womer, who joined the Tigers for her final season as a graduate student, closed out her master’s of business administration. Cumby, who was in a similar situation to Womer, closed out his collegiate career in swimming and earned his master’s of business administration.

Adrian finished his career as the consummate leader each athlete could count on. With his community service efforts standing out, Adrian was the vice president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. He also spearheaded the team’s community service appearances that included LSU’s Halloween Boozar and the Sweats to Suits initiative.

Milutinovich has been a steady hand during her career at LSU and finished her time in the purple and gold with NCAA All-American honor and an SEC Championship in the 200-free relay and the 400-free relay. She also was named to the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Liles closed out her collegiate career as the school record holder of the 1650-free event with a time of 16:21.02.