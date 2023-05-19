LSU T&F and XC to Graduate 13 Members of Past and Present Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Thirteen student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country program are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

The 13 that are set to graduate at the ceremonies this weekend are Davis Bove (Biological Engineering), Dajour Braxton (M. Arts, Education), Adele Broussard (Marketing), Hannah Carroll (Social Work), Thomas Daigle (M. Business Administration), Amber Desselle (M. Business Administration), Shanya Luna (Kinesiology), Doria Martingayle (M. Mass Communication), Jackson Martingayle (Natural Resource Ecology & Management), John Meyer (History), Tzuriel Pedigo (Physics), Ronnie Rounds II (Sports Administration), and Isiah Travis (Management).

Davis Bove is one of the best distance runners to arrive in Baton Rouge and has been a member of the LSU track and field and cross-country programs since 2019. This year he has set the indoor 3000-meter record and the DMR record. He also holds the indoor mile record with 3:56.38 and is the only LSU Tiger to ever go sub 3:58. The Franklin, Tennessee native holds six times that rank in the top-10 in LSU’s record books. Davis is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Ecology & Management.

Jackson Martingayle is a five-time SEC Academic honor roll member and has been a member of the LSU track and field and cross-country programs dating back to 2019. He was recently named a Tiger Twelve member and received the SEC McWhorter Scholarship Award to close out this regular season. Martingayle holds two LSU top-10 times in the record book. The Virginia Beach native has competed in 47 meets for LSU and has finished in the top-10 of his events 21 times. Jackson is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Ecology & Management.

Two of the best throwers to come through Baton Rouge, John Meyer and Tzuriel Pedigo, will be earning their bachelor’s degrees this weekend. Meyer is the best shot put thrower to ever wear the LSU uniform, holding a program record of 20.50 meters and multiple All-American nods. Pedigo is an NCAA Champion, multiple time All-American, and also holds an LSU record in the javelin throw of 78.90 meters.

So far confirmed to be returning with the Tigers for another year are Broussard, Meyer, and Pedigo.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.