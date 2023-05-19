HS Distance Runner Casey Goetschel Signs With LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Distance runner Casey Goetschel signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s cross country and track and field programs, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

“Casey is a really talented young man that is going to bring a lot of passion and enthusiasm to the program,” said coach Houston Franks. “We feel Casey is a great fit for our program, and we are really excited to have him join us in the fall.”

Goetschel reigns from Trabuco Canyon, California, and attended Tesoro High School in Las Flores.

“I first met Coach Franks when the team traveled to the Brian Clay Invitational, which is only about an hour drive from my hometown,” said Casey. “We sat down and talked for a while and I knew after talking with him that he was the coach I’ve always wanted and we instantly clicked.”

The distance star holds outdoor personal bests of 2:07.08 (800m-2023), 4:21.09 (1600m-2023), 4:34.76 (one mile-2022), and 9:09.80 (3200m-2023).

“I’m really looking forward for the opportunity to get to run both cross country and track in the SEC. I’m also looking forward to growing an amazing bond with the whole team and staff, especially the other incoming freshman as we have a fairly big class coming in this fall.”

