Four Women’s Tennis Players Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four members of the LSU women’s tennis team were awarded their college degrees in ceremonies on LSU’s campus on Friday.

Graduate student Mia Rabinowitz, a native of Tenafly, New Jersey, earned a Master’s of Science in sports management. Rabinowitz joined the program in 2021 after graduating from Illinois and played for two seasons in Baton Rouge. During that time, she picked up 16 singles wins and 21 doubles wins, including a runner-up finish in the 2022 ITA Southern Regional doubles bracket with partner Maggie Cubitt. She also earned academic honors during her time in Baton Rouge, being named an ITA Scholar Athlete in 2022 and to the CSC Academic All-District in 2023.

Seniors Safiya Carrington, Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler also earned their undergraduate degrees after representing the Tigers for the past four seasons.

Carrington received her degree from the College of Human Science and Education in sports administration. The South Hadley, Massachusetts native was a mainstay in the lineup in her four years of play. She earned 56 wins in singles play and 48 wins in doubles primarily playing at or near the top of the lineup. She was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and 2022 and earned All-Louisiana honors three times in her career.

Cubitt, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, earned her marketing degree with a focus in digital from the E.J. Ourso College of Business alongside a minor in communication studies. In her four years as a Tiger, Cubitt earned 24 singles and 41 doubles wins while overcoming injuries. As a freshman, she clinched LSU’s 4-3 win at Vanderbilt as the final singles court to go on, the program’s first over the Commodores in 19 seasons. As a senior, she and Rabinowitz finished runner-up in the 2022 ITA Southern Regional doubles bracket. Academically, Cubitt was also named an ITA Scholar Athlete multiple times as well as earning spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Geissler received a general business degree from the E.J. Ourso College of Business with a minor in communication studies. The Rorscach, Switzerland native was a mainstay in the lineup all four years, earning 53 singles and 46 doubles wins. Geissler was a runner-up in doubles with partner Eden Richardson at the 2019 ITA Southern Regionals and ranked as high as No. 14 in the ITA doubles rankings with the Englishwoman. She also earned All-Louisiana honors in 2020 and was a stellar student during her time in Baton Rouge, earning honors such as ITA Scholar Athlete, SEC Academic Honor Roll and CSC Academic All-District.

