Five Tigers Become LSU Graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five Tigers from the LSU volleyball team will become LSU graduates Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, including Anita Anwusi, Jill Bohnet, Sanaa Dotson, Hannah Jacobs and Josie Vondran.

Anwusi will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in physical activity and health. Anwusi was tabbed 2022 AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention after leading the Tigers with 1.14 blocks per set (136 total) and contributing 1.86 kills per set (221 total) with a .289 hitting percentage. Anwusi – who already has over 500 career kills and 300 career blocks, will return for the 2023 season.

Bohnet will earn her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Bohnet has had numerous accomplishments off the court, including holding the office of President for the Student-Athlete Advisory Council, being a two-time SEC Leadership Council member, and winning awards such as the LSU’s President Alumni Scholar Award and the 2022 Bengal Belles Achievement Award. On the court, Bohnet posted individual career bests in 2022 with 2.96 digs per set (346 total) and 14 aces to help LSU reach its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Dotson will receive her bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Dotson was selected to the 2022 AVCA South All-Region Team as she led the Tigers last season with 3.66 kills per set (436 total) and 25 aces, 49 total blocks and 2.25 digs per set. Dotson will return for the 2023 season to complete her eligibility.

Jacobs will graduate with a master’s degree in sports management. In her only season with the Tigers, Jacobs registered 1.99 kills per set (189 total) and logged a .207 hitting percentage and 58 total blocks in 27 matches. In conjunction with her undergraduate statistics at SMU, Jacobs finished her career with 1,292 career kills.

Vondran – another graduate transfer, will become an LSU graduate with a master’s degree in sports management as well. In her lone season as a setter for the Tigers, Vondran led the team with 6.48 assists per set (732 total) which ranked No. 10 in the SEC. She also finished with 106 kills, 61 blocks, 13 aces and 1.23 digs per set (139 total). Vondran was named to the 2022 CSC Academic All-District Team and made five career NCAA Tournament appearances after helping Dayton and Ohio State each reach the Big Dance twice.

