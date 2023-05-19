Beach Volleyball Graduates Five Tigers

BATON ROUGE – Five players from LSU’s Beach Volleyball team – Lara Boos, Hannah Brister, Kylie Deberg, Elizabeth Masters and Josie Vondran – graduated from LSU on Friday.

Boos and Masters both earned their bachelors degree in Kinesiology and Communication Studies, respectively. Brister and Deberg both graduated with their masters in Leadership and Human Resource Development. Vondran earned her masters in Sports Management.

Boos, Brister and Deberg all played in the lineup for LSU earlier in the month at the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores. Throughout the season, Boos went 28-6 and earned AVCA Top Flight Status on Court 4 with Ella Larkin. Brister had a 20-8 record during the season, playing primarily on Court 3. Deberg had an All-America campaign with Ellie Shank on Court 1 as the duo went 22-11 together.

Masters was 4-2 throughout the season. Vondran played indoor volleyball last fall as a graduate transfer at LSU and helped bring the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament before joining and training with the beach team throughout the spring.