Newland, Pleasants, Petty Named to CSC Academic All-District Softball Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Juniors Ali Newland, Taylor Pleasants and Karli Petty have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022-23 Academic All-District Softball Team.

The CSC’s Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with winners announced on June 6.

To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) while also participating in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

The Tiger trio selected to the 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Softball Team ties for the most honorees for LSU matching the 2004 season when Leigh Ann Danos, Stephanie Hill and Kristin Schmidt were honored. The program’s last CSC Academic All-District recipient – which was then named CoSIDA – was Shelby Wickersham in 2020. Wickersham is the only student-athlete in LSU softball history to be honored to the Academic All-America Team (2020).

LSU is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament and will host UL-Lafayette, Omaha and Prairie View A&M at the Baton Rouge Regional May 19-21.

