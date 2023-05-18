LSU Beach Signs Yali Ashush

BATON ROUGE – Beach Volleyball has added Yali Ashush, head coach Russell Brock announced Thursday and she is set to begin as a freshman in the fall.

“We are so excited to add Yali to this amazing class,” Brock said. “She brings maturity and experience as she joins our program as a dynamic and seasoned defender. She has been training and competing at an elite level for the last few years. We have high expectations that she will thrive in our beach family and we are excited to help her be successful as she transitions to a completely new environment.”

Ashush joins Skylar Martin, Amelia Taft, Forbes Hall, Kylie Mueller and Tatum Finlason to make up the incoming freshman class. The six of them will join one of the top beach programs in the country that has been to every NCAA Championship Tournament since 2017.

A native of Israel, Ashush has spent her development playing and competing overseas as she gets ready to come to Baton Rouge. She won the Israeli beach volleyball national championship in 2022. In addition to that, Ashush has played in FIVB Futures Touranaments in the Philippines, Maldives and Australia.